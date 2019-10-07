Pies reward season’s top performers

CAMPERDOWN Football Netball Club hosted its 2019 season presentation night at the Five Star Function Centre last Friday.

Senior football: best and fairest winner Jason Robinson, runner-up Luke Mahony, Ray Russell Memorial most determined Luke O’Neil, most improved Charlie Lucas, best first year player Bayley

Thompson, coach’s award Billy Arnold, players’ player award Luke Mahony.

Reserves football: best and fairest winner Devon Coates, runner-up Wayne Loader, most determined Charlie Brett, coach’s award Daniel Hickey.

Under 18 football: best and fairest winner Zach Sinnott, runner-up Toby Kent, most improved Harry Sumner, most determined Jack Helmore, most consistent Ethan Coates, coach’s award Archie McBean.

Open netball: best and fairest winner Jess Cameron, runner-up Emma Wright, coach’s award Caitlin Hall.

Division one netball: best and fairest winner Georgia Vick, runner-up Tracey Baker, coach’s award Sophie Swayn.

Division two netball: best and fairest winner Jess Van den Eynde, runners-up Kayla Hallyburton and Sarah McInnes, coach’s award Georgia Lucas.

Division three netball: best and fairest winner Kelly Howard, runner-up Rachel Mungean, coach’s award Bern Bellman.

17 and under netball: best and fairest winner Molly Hedrick, runner-up Olivia Maskell, Tracey Sheehan Memorial most determined Ava Nolan, coach’s award Sarah Delwig.

15 and under netball: best and fairest winner Mary Place, runner-up Ruby Conheady, coach’s award Tahli Kent.

13 and under netball: best and fairest winner Sophie Conheady, runner-up Eliza O’Neil, coach’s award Georgia Dalton.

The best club person award went to Michael Hassett for his contribution to both Saturday and Sunday competitions throughout the season.

The Lex Scally Memorial award for services to the netball fraternity was presented to Mel Van den Eynde.