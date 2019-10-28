Pennant bowlers fall to Colac

CAMPERDOWN president Matthew Brewer wants his club to rediscover its winning form following a narrow loss to Colac (1) on Saturday.



The Thornton Street-based club tasted defeat for the second successive week, this time at home 103-96, following a strong opening round victory over Simpson.



Brewer said his side needs a “couple of wins” following two losses playing in wet, cold and windy conditions over the past fortnight.



“We’ve got to win the early games being a shorter year, so definitely (we need to start winning),” he said.



“I’m not sure who we play next week, it might be Cobden, so they’re going to be pretty hard to beat.



“They went down last night (Friday night) to Colac Central (1) only by eight or nine shots (11).



“All the games are close, it’s a pretty even competition and anyone can beat anyone. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”



Brewer said alongside early victories, his side especially needed to win its home games.



“That’s the crucial thing and we spoke about it before today (Saturday),” he said.



“We have to really win our home games, that’s the key.”



With play stopping multiple times for rain, Camperdown and Colac (1) both adapted to a slower green, as an enthralling contest ensued.



Just two shots separated the pair with 20 ends left to play across all rinks, with both sides trading the lead before the visitors pulled away late.



They secured an overall win alongside two rink victories, with Jeff Turner defeating Luke Wright 22-16 and Dan Donovan beating Len Searle 29-16.



Brewer said “probably once again it was the numbers” that worked against his side in the defeat after he defeated John Nelson 29-21 and Mark McDonald won against John Finn 35-31 to give Camperdown four points.



“There were some massive scores and some big numbers of sevens, fours and fives both ways,”he said.



“As I have said, if you cut half of them down, nine, 10 shots is nothing but that’s something we’ve really got to work on.



“There are a couple of rinks doing that and probably three rinks doing it today, ours was probably the closest of the lot, there was never any massive numbers.



“But we’ll soldier on and see what happens.”



Meanwhile, Camperdown Golf pushed highly fancied opponent Apollo Bay (1) for the majority of its contest, but went down 100-83 at Apollo Bay.



Kev Conheady was the only skipper to secure points for Golf, drawing his contest 19-19, while Glenn Winsall (26-21), Ross Fleming (29-23) and Craig Skene (26-20) all suffered narrow defeats.



In the other games, Colac Central (1) defeated Cobden (1) 92-83, Simpson (1) beat Lorne (1) 98-71 and Colac City (1) won against Winchelsea (1) 118-82.

