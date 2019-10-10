Local set to play netball for Victoria

CAMPERDOWN all-abilities netballer Emma Daffy is hoping she can lead her state to glory next week.



The 18 year-old is set to represent Victoria in the One Netball Marie Little Shield in Brisbane from October 12 to 14.



The three-day competition provides women with an intellectual disability the chance to compete and represent their state or territory at a national level.



For the first time, the shield is being included as part of the INAS Global Games, the world’s largest sporting event for athletes with intellectual impairment, which is being held in Brisbane from October 12 to 19.



Daffy earned selection in the Victorian side following two try-outs in July, with the selection panel naming 10 players and four development players in their squad of 14.



She has been travelling to Melbourne every three weeks of a month since those try-outs for training under the watchful eye of head coach Naomi Linossier and her assistant, Adelaide Thunderbird Emma Ryde at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.



Daffy said she was hoping to play a key role for her team when competition gets under way.



“I’m excited and nervous,” she said.



“I’m hoping we have a strong team and I’m hoping to do well.



“I’m mainly a goal attack, I’m usually shooting goals so I think I’ll be playing mainly goals up there but I might get swapped to the mid-court a bit too.”



Daffy’s rise to represent her state, which started two and a half years (2017) ago when she began playing in the Warrnambool Stingers mixed netball program.



She was then selected in the Western Region’s All-Abilities team at the Netball Victoria State Titles for the same year, which laid the foundations for her path to state selection this year.



“I guess it all started when I tried out for states (titles) two years ago,” Daffy said.



“We didn’t win a game and then last year we got a silver.



“We only lost two games, one was obviously the grand final and the other we lost to the same team again earlier (in the tournament).”



Daffy will fly with the team to Brisbane today, with her mum Danni and older sister Bec set to be courtside for her games.



New South Wales are the defending champions of the event, which will be held at the Queensland State Netball Centre.