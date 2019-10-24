Kerr goes back-to-back

A CONSISTENT performance from Jack Kerr helped him claim a second successive Camperdown Golf Club A grade championship on Sunday.



Kerr, the 2018 champion, posted scores of 75, 72, 79 and 78 for a total of 304 to win the club’s top honour by 16 shots from Tom Moran (320), Darren Fox (322) and David Absolom (328).



He said he was thrilled to go back-to-back.



“It’s a great achievement,” Kerr said.



“It’s something I think I said at the end of last year, was to go back-to-back in a club championships.



“I said I wanted to have good scores and I actually did have four good scores across the four rounds.

“The course played ridiculously tough just with the conditions we had but Foxy (Fox) and his team did a great job to have it in playable condition considering the weather.”



Kerr said his putting was “the key to winning championships”, with his efforts with the short stick over the opening two rounds putting him in a winning position.



“I can’t fault the greens because I putted well over the first two rounds, I think had I 46, 47 putts which helped down the later end of the (last) two rounds because I had built up a 12 shot lead,” he said.



“I can thank that (being 12 shots ahead) due to my putting I suppose and making a few putts here and there.”



Kerr said he would spend time basking in his achievements but called out his fellow club-mates to continue to support their club following strong numbers across the three weeks of the championships.



“It’s just about enjoying it and doing what we can to support the Camperdown Golf Club. To have as many players as we did across the championships was great,” he said.



“It would be good if we could keep getting those numbers and members to come because that means more competitions on Saturdays and guest days to come I suppose.”



In B grade, David Regan produced a stunning final round to turn a five shot deficit into victory.



Regan trailed Bernie Sinnott entering the final round but flipped the leader board on its head with an 81, his best score of the championships.



Sinnott shot a 91 in the last round, with the pair swapping places, with Regan (349) triumphing over Sinnott (354) in the end by five shots.



Rick Bailey (358) was four shots further back in third, with Luke Clarke (359) one shot back in fourth.



Regan, who snared his maiden club championship, said he was surprised to win.



“Spike (Sinnott) is pretty hard to beat and he was five or six ahead on Sunday morning but I managed to claw a couple back and I hit an 81 which wasn’t too bad,” he said.



“It was pretty tough conditions right across the championships so my scores were alright but the best day was the last day which worked out well.”



And in C grade, Norm Tonks endured a tense battle with Dale Evans to secure his first club championship following an interesting play-off.



The pair entered the final round tied for the lead and both shot 96s for a score of 387 before they headed back out for a three hole play-off.



However, Tonks revealed he and Evans had initially started their play-off hole on the wrong holes, and had played through two before they were forced to restart their play-off on the 10th, 17th and 18th.



In effect, they played five holes before Tonks secured victory, which was a win he said had felt like a long time coming.



He said despite the tense nature of the play-off, the pair was able to have a laugh about what transpired.



“It’s pretty exciting for me,” Tonks said.



“It just proves that if you hang (the club) around long enough, you’re a chance (of winning one).



“It was good to play Dale, he was really enjoyable to play with and it was pretty easy for us (the play-off).



“We were both joking about it and we enjoyed it. Even with the five holes it was still pretty even, it was just very, very tight.”



The club will present their champions and other awards at their presentation night this evening.