Camperdown looks to bounce back

CAMPERDOWN bowler Lud Gungl wants his side to produce a more focussed performance as it looks to break a two game losing streak tomorrow.



After a promising win against Simpson in the first round, Camperdown has suffered narrow defeats to Camperdown Golf and Colac in its past two outings.



Those results have left the side precariously placed in sixth position with a 1-2 record and nine points adrift of the top four after three rounds.



Gungl said his side was disappointed with its finishing in its past two matches, citing the “last 10 ends” had been problematic in the losses.



He said Camperdown needed to ensure it maintained a consistent mental effort more regularly in a bid to turn around its form.



“We’ve been in with a winning chance in the last 10 ends the last two weeks but we’ve bowled ourselves out of it a little bit,” Gungl said.



“We have to (make sure we) play the whole 25 ends on each of the rinks because it’s probably more a concentration thing than anything else.



“We’ve just got to focus harder and play for the whole game not 90 per cent of it.”



Camperdown is set to travel over Reservoir Hill to play Cobden tomorrow, with the Cockatoos also looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend.



They sit inside the top four after they opened the season with victories over Golf and Colac (1) before they fell to Colac Central (1).



Gungl said Camperdown would need to produce a big effort to knock over the Cockatoos.



“We’ll have to be at our very best because they’re a very good side,” he said.



“We’ve got to perform to a high standard, because if we lose this one it’s going to be tough to push for finals being a shorter year and all.



“We really need to hold our own early and then build on that as the game goes on.”



Gungl, who plays in Luke Wright’s rink, said alongside a victory over Cobden, he wanted his team to win their own match having had a draw and two narrow losses to open the season.



“There’s definitely no doubt about that one (a rink win),” he said

