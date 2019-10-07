Avenue fun to promote life

CAMPERDOWN’S avenue will come alive with a day of fun and laughter planned for this week.



Craft activities, singing, dancing and giant lawn games will all be on offer at the clock tower as part of the town’s annual ‘Life in the Avenue’ event.



A combined initiative of Camperdown Mental Health (CMH), Camperdown Rotary and Camperdown Community House, the event is designed to get people out and about and involved in life.



South West Healthcare health promotions officer Alexandra Bell said the event coincides with Mental Health Week.



“A big part of maintaining good mental health is to be active, connected to the wider community and to have fun,” she said.



“There’s so much on offer for people to enjoy in and around Camperdown and this event is a great opportunity for people to find something that interests them.”



Kicking off at 11am on Thursday, October 10, the event will run through until 2pm and includes activities such as yoga, singing with the Tone Deaf Choir, face painting, giant bubbles and a drumbeat demonstration along with a range of display stalls and guest speakers.



Giant lawn games will also feature, with oversized versions of Connect Four, Jenga and ten pin bowling.



Camperdown Rotary will also man a barbecue to raise funds for the organisation’s ‘Lift the Lid on Mental Illness’ initiative, which has contributed nearly $800,000 to 50 scholarships for careers in mental health areas.



“The whole day will be a great chance for people to find an activity they’re interested in and where it is offered,” Ms Bell said.



“Being connected in the community and being involved in different social outlets and having fun is a great way to promote mental wellbeing and preventing illness.



“The idea is for people to enjoy themselves and lead happy lives.”



Ms Bell said one in four people will experience mental illness in their lifetimes.



The ‘Life in the Avenue’ event will also encourage people to take stock of their own mental health and to consider making a Mental Health Plan.



“It is also an opportunity for people to find out what mental health services are located locally and how to access them,” Ms Bell said.



She said Camperdown Mental Health, which specialises in mental health, is located at 64 Scott Street and open between 9.30am and 4pm.



People can just walk in off the street and seek help if they are feeling unwell, or they can visit a GP and seek a referral.



People in distress can also call the 24 hour helpline on 1800 808 284.



The ‘Life in the Avenue’ event will run in conjunction with a calendar of ‘come and try’ events across Camperdown this week, including fitness sessions, yoga, story time, therapeutic art and a mental health and wellbeing workshop. Dates and times can be found on South West Healthcare’s Facebook page.