Two teams remain for Magpies

CAMPERDOWN’S remaining football and netball teams endured mixed results in their finals over the weekend.

Three teams- open netball, 15 and under netball and under 18.5 football – took part in semi final action across Saturday and Sunday at Camperdown and Mortlake respectively.

The open netball side bowed of the finals race after a loss to Koroit on Sunday, while the under 18.5 footballers moved onto the preliminary final after accounting for Warrnambool.

The 15 and under side lost their match to Hamilton Kangaroos but kept their season alive with the luxury of a double chance after winning their qualifying final a week earlier.

The open netball side could not sustain a strong first half performance as it fell to Koroit 43-33 in the first semi-final.

The Magpies started strongly, applying plenty of defensive pressure and capitalising on their attacking opportunities to take an 11-8 lead into quarter time.

The Saints hit back in the second term, quickly erasing the Magpies’ lead to level the contest at 18 goals apiece at half time.

Koroit was able to then work its way to the front in the third quarter but a persistent effort from the Magpies ensured they could push no more than two goals clear.

The Saints took a 31-29 buffer into the final change, before finally breaking the game open in the last quarter, with 12 goals to four in the final term seeing them run out 10 goal victors.

Caitlin Hall was awarded Camperdown’s best player for a strong performance at wing defence, while Emma Wright signed off in style, finishing among the best players in her final netball match.

Amanda Gilbert also continued her impressive season, shooting 23 goals to be the side’s third best player.

Meanwhile, the under 18.5s progressed to Saturday’s preliminary final after producing a gritty second half to secure a 7.6 (48) to 3.8 (26) triumph over Warrnambool in wet and slippery conditions.

The first half was an even affair as both sides kicked three goals apiece before the Magpies pushed clear in the third term.

They kicked two unanswered goals to enter the last change 11 points clear, before they kicked a further two goals in the final term to secure victory.

Zach Sinnott was named best on ground in the midfield, while Archie McBean, Hamish Sinnott, Nelson Loader, Luke Ball and Toby Kent also performed strongly.

Byron Loader, Hamish Sinnott and Zavier Mungean all kicked two goals each, while Zach Sinnott kicked one.

The Magpies will now progress onto the preliminary final this Saturday, where they will face Portland at South Warrnambool’s Friendly Societies Park.

The 15 and under netballers will also front up for the preliminary final after they suffered a 33-31 loss to Hamilton Kangaroos in the second semi-final.

The Magpies controlled terms for the first half of the match bursting out of the blocks to hold an 8-6 lead at quarter time.

Both sides scored seven goals apiece in the second term as Camperdown remained 15-13 ahead at half-time before Hamilton lifted in the third quarter.

They outscored the Magpies 12-9 to edge one goal clear at the final change and then ensured they held off any late charge from Camperdown, shooting eight goals to the Magpies’ seven to secure a two goal win.

Jaimie Castledine (20 goals) was named best on court for Camperdown, while Chloe Vick and Tahli Kent also played well.

The Magpies will now face North Warrnambool this weekend for a spot in the grand final.