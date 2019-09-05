Pies to meet finals nemesis

CAMPERDOWN open netball coach Brooke Richardson admits her side will be in for a massive challenge when they play Koroit on Sunday.

The two sides are set to meet in the Hampden league’s first semi-final at Camperdown’s Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

It will be the third clash of the season for the pair, which split their two home and away encounters.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” Richardson said.

“They’re obviously a great side being last year’s premiers but I have full belief in the girls that we can match them.

“But as I have said numerous times this year we have to play four good quarters if we want to come away with the win.”

When describing the Saints, Richardson said they boasted an impressive attack line and experienced defensive pairing that held them in good stead on the court.

“But to be honest, it’s all across the court really,” she said.

“In defence they have Emily Batt and Kasey Owen then there is Emily-Rose Finnigan in the mid-court and Nell Mitchell in attack so they have plenty of experience.

“They’re just a great side and the youth around them complements their experience well.”

The two sides enter the semi-final on the back of contrasting results, with Koroit beaten by Warrnambool in the qualifying final last weekend, while Camperdown defeated North Warrnambool in the elimination final.

Richardson said her side’s victory had given them added belief that they could find a way to win when things go against them.

She said the Magpies were “up and down” throughout the contest but were able to steady late in the contest to secure an important win.

“I knew it was going to be a really tough game against North, it always is and I knew that it would come down to the last quarter,” Richardson said.

“But I wasn’t sure just how close it would get, it wasn’t until the last five minutes we knew for sure, so to come away with a five goal win I’m really happy with that.

“It gives us plenty of confidence also in knowing that we were up and down during the game and that we can bounce back from that which I think is a real positive for us.

“And I think that continued belief that we’ve gained from our second half (of the year) is also helping us each week.”

In the other open netball match for the weekend, Cobden will face Warrnambool, with the winner of the Saints-Magpies clash to face the loser from that game.

Meanwhile, Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers will have the chance to secure a grand final berth when they face Hamilton Kangaroos in the second semi-final tomorrow.

The two sides are set to meet for the third time this season at Mortlake’s D.C. Farran Oval.

The Kangaroos hold a slight mental edge on the Magpies, having won the two home and away encounters by 11 and five goals respectively, although Camperdown enters the contest full of confidence following a strong qualifying final victory.