Magpie netballers keep season alive

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side has set up a mouth-watering Hampden league semi final clash with Koroit this weekend following a strong win in the elimination final on Sunday.

The Magpies defeated North Warrnambool 37-32 in the do-or-die contest at Koroit’s Victoria Park, reeling in a three goal three quarter time deficit to prevail.

The opening quarter saw both sides go goal-for-goal as the Eagles entered the first break in front.

Camperdown then responded quickly in the second term, outscoring the Eagles 11-7 to take a three goal buffer into half-time.

The Eagles then hit back in the third quarter, erasing the Magpies’ margin and establishing a three goal lead of their own as the game entered the final term.

Camperdown’s pressure lifted in the final 15 minutes, with a resolute defensive effort ensuring North Warrnambool struggled to score as the Magpies piled on 11 goals to three to run out five goal victors.

Tracey Baker was named best on court in the triumph, alongside Amanda Gilbert and Emma Wright.

Gilbert led the goal scorers with 23, while Jess Cameron and Krystal Baker chipped in with 12 and two respectively.

The Magpies will now face the Saints on their home court this Sunday, with the first semi-finals to be held at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

Meanwhile, the reserves’ season came to an end after it suffered a 12.12 (84) to 5.9 (39) defeat in its elimination final against Hamilton Kangaroos.

The side failed to make the most of the wind in the opening quarter, with Hamilton kicking two goals to one to lead by four points at the first break.

They then pushed their lead into double figures in the second term, with three goals to two seeing the Kangaroos enter the second half 13 points ahead.

Both sides kicked two goals apiece in the third quarter as the Kangaroos remained 11 points clear at the final change.

The Kangaroos then finished with five unanswered goals in the last term to progress on to the semi finals with a 45 point win.

Dave Young was named best on ground for the side, while Eddie Lucas, Tyler Mungean, Andrew Raven, Daniel Hickey and Charlie Brett all played well.

On Saturday, the under 18.5s suffered a second quarter fadeout as they fell to a 13.7 (85) to 8.3 (51) defeat to Portland in the qualifying final at Melville Oval.

The Magpies started the match strongly, kicking the first four goals of the game with the aid of the breeze to hold an 18 point lead at quarter time.

They then managed to square the second quarter with the Tigers, both sides kicking two goals apiece as Camperdown remained 17 points ahead at the main break.

The resumption of play saw the game change quickly, with Portland adding three goals to reduce the margin to one point.

They then capitalised on another forward entry to hit the front, before two late goals saw them enter the final change 18 points ahead.

The Tigers kicked the first two goals of the last quarter to effectively seal their victory, with both sides kicking two goals apiece late in the term as Portland ran out 34 point victors.

Luke Ball was named Camperdown’s best player alongside Charlie Conheady, Ethan Coates, Hamish Sinnott and Harry Sumner.

The Magpies will now face Warrnambool in the first semi-final this Sunday.

The news was a lot better on the netball court, with the 15 and under netballers progressing to the second semi-final with a hard fought 34-29 victory over North Warrnambool.

A fast start put the Magpies in front early, with the side taking a 13-7 lead into the first change.

They continued to hold the ascendency through the second term, outscoring the Eagles by one to be seven goals ahead at half time.

The second half was then a close affair but the Magpies still maintained control of the contest and prevailed by five goals despite being outscored 16-14.

Ruby Conheady was named best on court for Camperdown, while Mary Place led the goal shooters with 18.

Camperdown will now face Hamilton Kangaroos for a spot in the grand final at Mortlake’s D.C. Farran Oval this Saturday.