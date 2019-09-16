Finals run ends for Pies

THE 2019 season came to an end on Saturday for all of Camperdown’s remaining teams in the Hampden Football Netball League finals series.

The Magpies under 18.5 footballers bowed out in the preliminary final after suffering a second defeat in the space of three weeks at the hands of Portland.

Camperdown had found it a difficult assignment to get the better of Portland all season and that continued on the weekend, with the Tigers defeating the Magpies for the fourth time at Friendly Societies Park.

The Tigers held an early lead, kicking two goals to one in the opening term before both sides booted two goals apiece in the second quarter.

Holding a 10 point half-time lead, the Tigers started to kick away in the third quarter, piling on five goals to Camperdown’s three as the margin grew to 22 points at the last change.

Portland then produced a resolute defensive effort in the last quarter, kicking two goals and keeping Camperdown goalless as they recorded an 11.10 (76) to 6.7 (43) victory.

Toby Kent finished off a strong season with a best on ground performance, while Hamish Sinnott (one goal) was also impressive.

Archie Rial was influential for his side, Archie McBean and Jordan Loader were both solid in defence and captain Zach Sinnott was again consistent in the midfield.

Luke Bone finished as the Magpies top goal scorer with two, while Angus Gordon, Zavier Mungean and Sid Bradshaw each kicked one apiece.

The losses bring a close to the Magpies season, with the club to hold its presentation night on October 4.