Corangamite Arts to help run show’s arts and homecrafts section

THE arts and homecrafts section of the Camperdown Show will undergo a slight change this year.

Normally held by the Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society, this year’s show will see Corangamite Arts help with the running of the arts and homecrafts competitions.

Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society vice president Cheryl McMahon said show organisers are thrilled to have Corangamite Arts on board.

“The theme of the show is together we are community,” she said.

“It’s all about groups in Camperdown working together, and we have the Bookaar Cricket Club, Corangamite Arts, Camperdown Poultry Club, Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, dog walkers and the Men’s Shed (here at the showgrounds).

“We’re really concentrating on building communication between the groups and all working together and we’re hoping that then extends out to the wider community.

“Corangamite Arts are becoming involved with the arts and homecrafts section of the show which is strengthening that connection.”

Corangamite Arts president Robin B said the group is delighted to come on board.

“We’re delighted to have the arts and homecrafts section in our shed and to be a part of the show,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come in and see our shed and to see the amazing work our members do.”

This year’s arts and homecrafts section includes the following categories:

Cookery, produce, preserves, jams and eggs;

Horticultural;

Handicrafts;

Ultimate wool challenge;

Painting and drawing;

Photography;

Upcycle/recycle challenge;

Junior cooking and craft;

Schools artwork; and

Give it a Go.

All sections have various rules and regulations, which can be found within the show schedule, which is available at the Camperdown Authorised Newsagency, Camperdown Post Office and Courthouse Camperdown or online at www.camperdownshowgrounds.com.au.

Mrs McMahon encouraged everybody to think about putting something in any section ahead of entries closing on October 4.

She said entries can then be dropped off on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11 ahead of the show on Saturday, October 12.

Ms B said Corangamite Arts will also hold an arts and homecrafts trade stall at the show as well as raffles, while she said new members would also be encouraged to join on the day.

In other show news, Mrs McMahon said preparations are progressing well, with the committee meeting every week ahead of their big day.