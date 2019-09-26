Budding hoopers play Jamboree

TWO Camperdown locals travelled to Echuca last weekend to take part in the four day Basketball Victoria Country (BVC) under 12 Jamboree.

Indi Cameron and Ned Molan, who play domestic basketball with the Camperdown association and represent Colac at squad level, were chosen among Country Victoria’s top 240 players from statewide skills sessions which ultimately resulted in Jamboree selection.

The camp is recognised as the first step in BVC’s elite pathways program.

For Indi, she said it was a thoroughly worthwhile experience.

“I really enjoyed it,” she said.

“It was good to get the chance to keep improving my basketball.”

Indi represented the ‘Troopers’ team, winning two of their five games across the week.

“We won two, lost two and drew one game,” she said.

“We finished pretty well, we won our third game and fifth game of the week.

“We learnt a new play that I haven’t used before as well.”

Indi said it was a rewarding time spent getting to know her team-mates.

“I had played against some of the girls before and knew some others from Jamboree tryouts,” Indi said.

“It was good to get to know them better and become friends with them.”

Meanwhile for Ned, he believes the Jamboree will be beneficial for his basketball moving forward.

“We learnt a lot of new stuff, like five-out offence and one pass away cuts,” he said.

“It was a totally new experience with new players.

“Probably meeting all the new kids was the best part.”

His side also played five games and undertook three, one-hour training sessions throughout the competition.

“We interacted pretty well from the first time we met,” Ned said.

“Our first training on the Saturday was good, we got used to how everyone played.”

Ned hit the court under the guidance of coach Brad Dennis from the Melton Basketball Association.

“We sort of played five minutes on and five minutes off most the time, but our combinations changed from game to game,” he said.

“We lost a couple by three and four points and our biggest loss was only 11, so we were pretty competitive.

“We went down by three to the team which went through its five games undefeated.”

Despite his ‘Sundowners’ team winning just one of its games, Ned enjoyed plenty of highlights on the court, which included scoring 14 points in his side’s win in the last game of their campaign.