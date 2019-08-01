Snake found

CAMPERDOWN Police were called to collect a backpack containing a snake yesterday morning (Thursday) after it was found in front of a Manifold Street business.

Measuring about 1.5 metres, the python was curled up inside the backpack which had been stashed in shrubbery.

Camperdown Police Leading Senior Constable Don Camilleri said an overnight incident had occurred at the business.

“We were called back when it was discovered the person involved had left the backpack behind,” he said.

“The business operators had looked inside the backpack and found the python.

“It was curled up inside and was very, very cold, to the point where we weren’t sure if it was still alive or not.”

Ldg Snr Const Camilleri said local enquiries were made and the snake’s carer was located.

The snake was taken to the local veterinarians for a health check and immediate care.

Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning wildlife officers were informed of the incident.

“Further enquiries are currently being undertaken in relation to the matter,” Ldg Snr Const Camilleri said.