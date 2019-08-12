Pies prevail in the wet

CAMPERDOWN snapped a six game losing streak with a strong win over South Warrnambool on Saturday.

The Magpies braved wet conditions to record a 9.8 (62) to 6.7 (43) victory, their first since a 70 point triumph in round nine over arch-rivals Cobden.

Co-coach Neville Swayn said the win was a good reward for his players after coming close in several of their prior games.

“You take away the Terang game in which we were poor, but the last four or five weeks we always felt we were playing good footy against good sides without winning,” he said.

“We had our opportunities but we just couldn’t get over the line, so it’s (the win) probably a reward for the boys.”

Camperdown kicked the only goal of the opening quarter before the Roosters hit back in the second, with scores deadlocked at the main break.

The home side then took control of the contest shortly after half-time, kicking five goals to two to open up a 23 point lead at the final change.

The Roosters mounted a challenge at the start of the last term with two quick majors reducing the margin to 11 points.

But late goals to Will Rowbottom and Tim Fitzgerald pushed the Magpies lead back out to 23 points with the hosts then holding firm in the final minutes to prevail by 19 points.

Swayn was pleased with the Magpies’ performance, which he said was “more consistent” against the Roosters.

He said regular lapses had often impacted his side in their games but their ability to control it was what had been hurting them in their past games.

“After a tight first quarter, we had the breeze but we didn’t utilise it, we were really happy with how we controlled the game against the breeze in the second quarter,” Swayn said.

“We then got away in the third quarter, we kicked five goals, but they came at us at the start of the last and then we responded which was pleasing.”

The win kept the Magpies clear of the bottom three sides in seventh, with the side to finish with winnable games against Portland this weekend and Cobden the following week.

Swayn said Camperdown would not underestimate the Tigers’ capabilities in their clash at Hanlon Park this Saturday.

He said the Magpies knew they would have quite the challenge ahead of them on the back of two hour trip to Portland.

“They’re obviously going to be a better side at home compared to what they were when we played at Camperdown, so we’ve got to change our mindset a little bit off the back of a good win,” Swayn said.

“We’ve still got to be prepared to work hard, it’s going to be a good test for the group but hopefully we can string together two wins in a row and work towards finishing the year off on a good note.”

Meanwhile, the reserves and under 18.5s both suffered losses in their respective matches with South Warrnambool.

The reserves went down 13.16 (94) to 4.1 (25) against the second placed Roosters.

Camperdown remains in fifth position on the ladder, eight points and a good deal of percentage clear of Portland with just two games remaining.

They will go up against the side challenging them for the last finals berth in round 17, with victory at Hanlon Park sewing up a top five finish.

The under 18.5s lost 3.8 (26) to 3.4 (22) in a top of the table clash.

South Warrnambool turned the tables from the round seven result earlier this year thanks to a strong final term.

Camperdown was in control of the game at three quarter time holding an 11 point lead, however the Roosters kept the home side scoreless during the final stanza to move six points clear at the top of the ladder.

The Magpies can lock up second position this weekend with a win over the third placed Tigers guaranteeing a double chance in finals.