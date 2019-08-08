Nash takes out poultry club’s top prize

IT was quite the scene at the Camperdown Poultry Club on Sunday.

The club staged their feature event of 2019, the Brian Best Memorial annual show, receiving 425 entries from 42 exhibitors from as far as Tantanoola in South Australia and Bungaree, Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria.

Secretary Clayton Horspole said organisers were rapt with how the day unfolded after they received 70 more entries than last year.

He said it was a great reward for the club to achieve higher numbers given they have “slowly been revamping their building over the last five years”.

“It’s the best show we’ve had in the last five years with the numbers in terms of the pens,” Mr Horspole said.

“We’ve been building for five years with the shed, we’ve been realigning walls, we’ve built new pens and it’s now got new lighting and a roof.

“It’s great for the club to get a lot of reward for the effort we’ve put into the building and the pens.”

Mr Horspole said the show featured 12 different sections of judging including standard and bantam breed, soft and hard feather and light and heavy categories, which were adjudicated by Western Australian Shane McNamara and Geelong’s Stephen Legge.

“When judging them we get back to preparation and bird types,” he said.

“Then you get into eye colour, feather colour, if they are a lace bird then we judge their lacing and then there is the condition of the bird as well.

“It was a very, very high standard of exhibition fowl and the two judges were very complimentary of the exhibitors to breed the fowl to type and to then present the birds.”

Teesdale’s Ian Nash took out the top prize, winning the Brian Best Memorial Award for champion bird of the show with his black bantam leghorn pullet.

Other award winners included:

Champion standard heavy, soft feather – Isalene Steynberg;

Champion standard light, soft feather – Kevin Smith;

Champion standard heavy, hard feather – Stewart McLaren;

Champion standard light, hard feather – Ian Nash;

Champion bantam heavy, soft feather – Ian Nash;

Champion bantam light, soft feather – Ian Nash;

Champion bantam heavy, hard feather – Paul Burgess;

Champion bantam light, hard feather Kevin Smith;

Champion junior – Jacob Canning;

Reserve champion junior – Hamish Bishop;

Champion waterfowl – Karingal Poultry; and

Reserve champion waterfowl – Michelle Young.

Mr Horspole said the club was grateful for the support of their major sponsor Reid Stockfeeds.

The club’s next auction will be held on August 15 with any enquiries regarding the auction or anyone wishing to learn more about the poultry club encouraged to contact Clayton Horspole on 0428 931 369.