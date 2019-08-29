Car rear ends tractor at Bostocks Creek

A FAMILY of three had a lucky escape after driving into the rear of a tractor at Bostocks Creek on Wednesday.

Mortlake Leading Senior Constable Justin Rasmussen said the accident happened at about 8.15am.

“The Holden sedan was driven by a 30 year-old woman with her husband and four month- old child on board,” he said.

“She suffered a medical condition which caused her to accelerate into the rear of a tractor and farm machinery.

“All of the people (in the car) were conveyed to hospital.”

Country Fire Authority, Ambulance and State Emergency Service (SES) personnel attended the scene.

Ldg Snr Const Rasmussen said police investigations were ongoing.

In other police news, an unknown offender attempted to gain access to a Camperdown business earlier this week.

Leading Senior Constable Shannon Kavanagh of Warrnambool Police said an unknown person attempted to enter Connell Family Chiropractic Centre sometime between 6pm Monday night and 7.30am Tuesday morning.

The offender was alleged to have tried to jemmy the front door of the business open, but was unsuccessful in their attempt to gain access to the premises.

Ldg Snr Const Kavanagh said police have appealed to anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious people loitering around the premises to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit on 5560 1116.

Ldg Snr Const Kavanagh said the break-in attempt was also another reminder for businesses to secure their premises at the end of each working day.