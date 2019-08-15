Brewer enjoying hot streak

LOCAL greyhound trainer Ray Brewer is hoping his good fortune on the track continues after an “unbelievable run” of recent form.

The local trainer, who trains from his Camperdown-Lismore Road property, produced a remarkable feat earlier this week, training five different winners from five races in three days.

His run of luck started at Sandown on Sunday, when he trained a treble before it continued on Wednesday with a double.

“I’ve had a brilliant run,” Brewer said.

“I’ve only got six dogs in work and I’ve had five of them win for me.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won as many races so quickly.

“It’s been good but it’s out of the box really.”

Maximum Brew (grade 5 heat, 595 metres), Master Cosmic (grade 5, 515 metres) and Bob’s Brew (grade 5, 515 metres) were the three that saluted at Sandown.

“I entered one in Melbourne, Maximum Brew, he’s a handy dog but I was lucky enough to get in with the other two,” Brewer said.

“They all got handy draws and I was bloody lucky enough to get three of them (wins).

“The first win was probably lucky, he (Master Cosmic) only won by a head but the second (Maximum Brew) I gave him a real good chance because he loves the rails and he won it.

“And the third, I gave him (Bob’s Brew) a chance when the field dropped away, he’s not good with too many around him but he won well.”

Brewer’s winning run then continued at Geelong, with One Brew (grade 5 T3, 400 metres) triumphing while Cosmic Brew (restricted, 400 metres) produced a barnstorming run home to make it five wins on the trot.

“I thought I had a good chance with One Brew and Cosmic Brew, she came from last and went around them and just got up in the last stride,” Brewer said.

Brewer said he was proud of his recent run of victories, which he said was his best period in his long distinguished training career.

He has been able to enjoy the success with his family and friends, getting them involved in the ownership of the dogs after breeding and rearing.

He said the dogs had then delivered a fruitful return for all involved.

“I bred two litters and finished with nine dogs and they’ve all won races,” Brewer said.

“I think it’s 31 races (I’ve won) between nine dogs and we’ve had I think 25 seconds and 25 thirds so I’ve had a pretty good run.”

The racing season was set to continue last night for Brewer, with Maximum Brew again fronting up at Sandown.

While unsure of his chances, Brewer said he was hopeful his winning form does not dry up anytime soon, wanting to finish the season strongly.

So far he has enjoyed a strong year, winning “quite a few races” to receive a return on his investment spent on upgrades at his place for training.

“I’ve spent a lot of money doing up yards at home and I put a freezer in but I’ve probably got all my money back and a bit more,” Brewer said.

“But I’m hoping to get a few more winners out of them yet.

“Maximum Brew is probably the best of them and hopefully he wins a couple more for me in Melbourne.

“He’s good enough to do it.”