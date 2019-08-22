Annual art exhibition draws closer

ART lovers will have a strong diversity of works to indulge at the Camperdown and District Hospital Auxiliary’s 44th annual art exhibition.

The auxiliary will stage its ‘A Spring Catalogue’ exhibition at the St Paul’s Anglican Church hall next weekend.

An annual must on the local calendar, the exhibition will launch on Friday, August 30 at 7pm, and will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

Curator of the Warrnambool Art Gallery Ren Gregoric, an artist and conservator of art in his own right, will open the show.

The opening will include live music from the Camperdown College string quartet as well as drinks and nibbles at a cost of $50 per person.

Coffee, tea and nibbles will be available on the Saturday and Sunday for an entry fee of $5 per person.

Distributors David Bradshaw, John Taylor, Doug Kane and Andrew Miller will showcase works including oils, watercolours, sketches, and more.

Featured artists include Yvonne Cohen, Charles Blackman and Michael Schmidt, while works from Robert Ulmann and William Coleman will also be displayed.

Auxiliary spokesperson Lois Dupleix encouraged locals to come along and enjoy a “fun night with great food”.

She said the show will have works available for purchase at reasonable prices.

“It’s been quite a traditional thing to have here in Camperdown and we’re really enjoying a younger generation coming along each year,” she said.

“The diversity of art, it really covers everyone’s tastes, from traditional art to the more upbeat.”

A percentage of sales and entry from the weekend will go towards a portable ultrasound valued at $10,000 for the Camperdown hospital.

Tickets for the opening can be purchased via https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=526935&.