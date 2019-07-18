S’side House celebrates high score

SUNNYSIDE House staff and residents were celebrating this week after receiving a glowing report as part of the Federal Government’s accreditation process.

The 40-bed aged care facility achieved three years’ accreditation after undergoing a rigorous three-day inspection process as part of Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission requirements.

Sunnyside House chief executive officer Claire Schmierer said the facility had been assessed against four overall standards and 44 outcomes.

“Achieving accreditation means the residents, their families and the wider community can be assured that Sunnyside House is providing a high level of care,” she said.

“It’s also a great way for us to assess how we are performing and to take on board any suggestions for improvement.”

Two auditors visited the facility and used a method known as ‘triangulation’ for their assessment, which included observing day to day functions, interviews with residents, staff and family members as well as checking documentation.

“I’m pleased to say Sunnyside House achieved ratings of either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ in all aspects,” Ms Schmierer said.

“The auditors made particular comment about the facility’s cleanliness, the quality of the food and how the staff interacted with residents throughout meal times.

“They were also impressed with our gardens, the fact that residents’ clothes are ironed, and our staffing levels, which are better than at most other facilities.”

Areas suggested for improvement included the existence of a floor ‘lip’ on all the external sliding doors and giving staff 60 days’ notice rather than 30 of the need for police check refreshers.

“It is a major thing to be audited as thoroughly as this, so it’s great to know that we are maintaining high standards,” Ms Schmierer said.

“It really is a great testament to our staff, who regularly go over and above in caring for our residents.

“They also work together wonderfully as a team and are rightly proud of the facility.

“We also have great community support, which makes a huge difference.”

The three-year accreditation was secured until July 2022.

Ms Schmierer said Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission auditors would continue to conduct unannounced visits to the facility over the next three years.