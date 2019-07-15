Male passenger airlifted following two-car collision

WET and windy conditions led to two accidents near Boorcan last week, including a two-car head-on collision which saw a man airlifted to Melbourne last Friday.

At about 12noon last Friday, police believe a Subaru SUV carrying a trailer of stones and green waste lost control travelling west along the Princes Highway, causing a head-on collision with a Hyundai sedan travelling east.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The Princes Highway was closed in both directions at the time.”

Three paramedic units attended the scene to treat the victims of the collision for a range of injuries.

“A woman in her 20s was taken to Geelong University Public Hospital in a stable condition with arm and chest injuries,” an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

“A man in his 20s was flown by the air ambulance helicopter to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his pelvis and abdomen.

“A second man in his 20s was taken to Warrnambool Public Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. A fourth person was also taken to Warrnambool Public Hospital.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage are encouraged to contact Camperdown Police on 5593 1000, Terang Police on 5592 1058 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In another incident, Camperdown Police Leading Senior Constable Andy Gottliebsen said a single-vehicle collision involving a silver Toyota sedan occurred at about 4.30pm on Sunday on Vaggs Road at Cobrico.

“It was super windy, combined with the wet conditions, the driver slipped off the edge of the road,” he said.

After crashing the vehicle into a roadside fence, paramedics transferred the driver, a woman aged in her 40s, and a single passenger to the Camperdown hospital for a basic health check.