Magpies go down in the wet

CAMPERDOWN was dealt its seventh defeat of the Hampden league football season on Saturday.

The Magpies were downed by reigning premier Koroit 11.11 (77) to 4.5 (29) in miserable conditions at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

Heavy downpours throughout the opening quarter turned the ground to mud and left large puddles on the wing, but it was the travelling Saints outfit that was more effective in the poor weather.

They kept the Magpies goalless in the first term, kicking five late goals to enter quarter time 36 points ahead, after the first 10 minutes of the match was a stalemate.

That margin proved to be decisive as the rain set in, with goals limited from both sides for the remainder of the game.

Koroit kicked two majors to Camperdown’s one in the second quarter to enter half-time 38 points ahead, and then extended that margin to 50 points by the final change after booting two unanswered goals in the third quarter.

Both teams kicked two goals each in the final term, with the Saints eventually running out 48 point victors.

Charlie Lucas continued his strong season for Camperdown with another best on ground performance, while Luke Clarke played his best game for the year.

Luke O’Neil was good across half-back, recruit Will Lord performed well across half-forward and the midfield, Will Rowbottom battled manfully in the ruck and Mitch Danahay was solid in his 150th game.

The loss left the Magpies in sixth position with a 4-7 record still eight points outside of the top five ahead of the bye.

Camperdown’s next match will be a home game against Warrnambool on July 13.

Meanwhile, the reserves suffered a narrow 4.6 (30) to 3.3 (21) defeat after being overrun in the final quarter.

The Magpies kept the Saints goalless in the first half but could not stop them from surging in the second, as the visitors kicked four goals to one en route to a nine point success.

Jake O’Flynn was named best on ground in the defeat alongside Josh Place, Jack Helmore, Zavier Mungean, Dave Young and Isaac Stephens.

Camperdown still rose to fourth on the ladder despite the defeat following Hamilton’s big loss against South Warrnambool.

The under 18.5s 13.13 (91) to 1.4 (10) victory was set up by a dominant second quarter.

The Magpies kicked six unanswered majors after being held goalless in the opening term.

They added a further seven for the game to record a comfortable win and remain second on the ladder.

Hamish Sinnott was best afield, while Toby Kent, Archie Rial (four goals), Jack Helmore and Archie McBean all played well.