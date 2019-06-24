Magpies suffer shock loss

CAMPERDOWN’S finals chances took a nosedive on Saturday following its round 10 loss to Terang Mortlake.

The Magpies came crashing back to earth following strong victories over Portland and Cobden, upset by the Bloods 12.7 (79) to 8.16 (64) at Terang Recreation Reserve.

The loss was a golden opportunity missed for last season’s grand finalist, who fell eight points adrift of the top five.

Camperdown had made the early running and kicked two goals in the first four minutes before the Bloods hit back, booting four of the last five goals of the term to hold a six point quarter time lead.

The second quarter began with the Magpies repeatedly peppering the goals, but remained unable to convert its opportunities before co-coach Jack Williams slotted his second goal to put Camperdown ahead.

Neither team could hit the scoreboard for the next five minutes before the Bloods again closed the quarter strongly, kicking four of the last five majors to enter half-time two goals clear.

Terang Mortlake then surged further ahead in the third quarter, kicking three unanswered goals to push the lead out to 30 points before Will Rowbottom kicked his first to reduce the margin at the final change.

The Bloods entered the last term with a 21 point lead but the Magpies pressed strongly in the early stages, with Charlie Lucas kicking his second and Will Lord converting to cut the deficit to just 10 points at the 15 minute mark.

Camperdown then controlled proceedings for the next 10 minutes but were unable to find a target inside 50, with a resolute Bloods defence thwarting several forward presses.

A chase down tackle in front of Camperdown’s goal with minutes remaining went unrewarded which led to the Bloods picking up the crumbs and transitioning the ball out of defence to Daniel Kenna inside their forward line.

He duly stepped up to convert the match-winning goal as Terang Mortlake held steady to record a 15 point victory.

Charlie Lucas was named Camperdown’s best player following a strong performance in the midfield, while Fraser Lucas, Rowbottom, Jason Robinson, Williams and Matt Field were also among the better players.

The Magpies now face a tough run of games, with a match this weekend against Koroit to be followed by clashes with Warrnambool, North Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

The day’s other two football games saw Camperdown record strong victories, with the reserves and under 18.5s triumphing by 55 and 127 points respectively.

The reserves’ win was crucial to its finals hopes, with the side pushing eight points clear in fifth position.

They dominated play from the outset but could not reward themselves in front of goal, kicking 7.15 to the Bloods 0.2.

Dave Young was best afield in the win alongside Jake Clissold, Eddie Lucas, Jake O’Flynn, Charlie Brett and Devon Coates, while Grant Place led the goal kickers with three.

The under 18.5s moved into second position on the ladder after its win and now sits just two points adrift of top side South Warrnambool.

The Magpies were never headed despite also kicking inaccurately, with Jack Helmore the side’s best player.

Zavier Mungean (five goals) was also prominent as was Lachie Stephenson, Archie Rial, Toby Kent and Hamish Sinnott.