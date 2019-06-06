High wire act

A SPECIALISED electrical technician works atop a transmission tower as part of ‘helicopter stringing’ operations now under way in the Lismore area as part of the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm development.

All the transmission towers have now been installed along a 70 kilometre route from the wind farm, located north of Skipton, to a new terminal station located five kilometres south of Lismore.

Traffic control measures will be in place on the Hamilton Highway over the next two weeks as the helicopter stringing takes place overhead. Delays of up to 10 minutes for motorists are expected.