Hair Supreme burgled

POLICE are appealing to the public for information relating to a burglary at Camperdown’s Hair Supreme salon overnight Monday.

Leading Senior Constable Shannon Kavenagh of Warrnambool’s Crime Scene Services Unit said the break-in was discovered at 7.15am Tuesday when a staff member arrived at the premises.

“The offender or offenders have gained entry by forcing the front door and appear to have headed straight for the till,” she said.

“When they discovered the till was empty, it was ripped from the countertop and thrown onto the floor.

“The offenders have then ransacked the hair salon and made off with a large amount of haircare products.”

Ldg Snr Const Kavenagh said the burglary was likely to have occurred between about 11pm Monday and 7am Tuesday.

“We are calling for public support to help catch the culprits,” she said.

“Somebody may have been out on a walk or driving by and noticed some suspicious activity or people loitering in a suspicious manner.

“We also ask nearby businesses to check their CCTV footage for anything that might be of help.”

Crime Scene Services investigators attended the scene and dusted the business for fingerprints and checked for other vital clues.

Hair Supreme proprietor Jenna Spaull said no cash was kept on the premises.

“They have taken quite a lot of specialised product though, and a couple of hairdryers as well, which adds up to about $4000 in value,” she said.

Stolen product brands included Moroccan Oil, Evo and Olaplex.

“I have had this shop for seven years and was working here before that since I left school and we have never had an incident like this,” she said.

“It’s a horrible feeling and very disappointing – you work so hard and then someone comes along and does this.

“It could have been worse though – they didn’t smash windows or mirrors or do any other physical damage.”

The business was forced to close for most of the day to cleanup and reopened later in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camperdown Police on 5593 1000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ldg Snr Const Kavenagh also asked the public to keep an eye out on social media and ‘buy/swap/sell’ sites for haircare products that may be a result of the burglary.