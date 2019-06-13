First half blitz sets up Magpies

CAMPERDOWN returned to the winners’ list with a comfortable victory over Portland in round eight of Hampden league senior football last Saturday.

The Magpies bounced back from a loss to South Warrnambool seven days prior with a stunning first half which paved the way for its 20.12 (132) to 11.5 (71) triumph.

After opening the match with four goals to two the Magpies blew the Tigers away in the second term, kicking 10 goals, including seven in the last 10 minutes, to hold a 76 point lead at half-time.

The Tigers hit back in the third quarter kicking five goals, including four in the first 10 minutes, but Camperdown was able to respond late to keep the margin at 69 points at the final change.

The last term saw the Tigers again chip away at the margin, with the visitors kicking four goals to two, but the Magpies had already done enough to record a 61 point win.

Camperdown coach Nev Swayn was pleased with the victory but said there are still problems his side needed to address.

“It was a really good response coming off the week before,” he said.

“We set it up in the first half, we really dominated the second quarter with 10 goals to set the game up for ourselves.

“But our first 10 minutes of the third quarter were a little bit off, we had another lapse, but they are things we’ve addressed and will continue to work on.”

Swayn was thrilled with all 21 of his players executing their roles to expectation, but reserved higher praise for several members who he said had stand-out games.

He said Billy Arnold was the team’s best player, while Fraser Lucas, Tim Fitzgerald, Bayley Thompson and Riley Arnold also performed strongly.

“Billy did a super job down back on some tall opponents,” Swayn said.

“Fraser’s ball use was terrific and Tim kicked five and was a great target for us.

“Bayley was really lively up forward and Riley has really started to hit his straps on the wing and I was pleased with how he played.”

The victory now sees the Magpies entering tomorrow’s clash against arch rival Cobden with momentum, but Swayn said his side was not taking the Bombers lightly despite its 1-7 record.

“It’s one of those games, no matter where either side on the ladder is, that is always a good and tough encounter,” he said.

“It’s just important for us to back up our win from last week and stay focussed on the job at hand.”

In last weekend’s other games, Camperdown’s reserves recorded their fourth win of the season, defeating the Tigers 13.14 (92) to 4.4 (28).

Zavier Mungean was named best on ground, while Grant Place, Brad Hillman, Eddie Lucas, Tyler Mungean and Mitch Gristede were also named among the best.

The side currently sits fifth on the ladder.

The under 18.5s were dealt just their second loss for the season, going down to Portland 9.7 (61) to 8.3 (51).

Jack Helmore, Luke Ball, Zach Sinnott, Toby Kent and Byron Loader were the team’s best performers.

The side remains third on the ladder.