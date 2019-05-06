Three accidents in three days

The latest incident saw two Asian tourists killed instantly on the Glenelg Highway at Carranballac at about 5.50pm on Sunday evening.

Leading Senior Constable Craig Walker of Skipton Police said the victims – a 19 year-old male driver and 24 year-old female passenger – were travelling south on Walderons Road when they failed to give way at the road’s intersection with the Glenelg Highway.

“The pair were travelling in an Audi, which was hit by a Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan travelling east along the highway,” he said.

“The full impact of the collision was on the driver’s-side door.

“The people in the Landcruiser were uninjured but were transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital for observation.”

Ldg Snr Const Walker said the Glenelg Highway was closed for about six hours until the scene was cleared.

Investigations into the accident are continuing.

Meanwhile, a single vehicle roll-over on the Cobden-Stonyford Road at about 7.15am Saturday saw two people transported to hospital for treatment.

Sergeant David McDonald of Warrnambool Police said ‘sun glare’ was thought to be the main cause of the accident.

“Two Koroit men aged in their 60s were travelling east in a Toyota Prado when they failed to observe a detour sign on the road near the Craig’s Lane intersection,” he said.

“They were driving into the sun and said they only saw the sign, which was positioned on the road, at the last minute.

“The driver has then swerve to the right to avoid the sign, travelled about 40 metres on the road verge.

“He has then corrected the vehicle which then swerved back onto the road and rolled, coming to rest on the passenger side.”

Sgt McDonald said neither occupant was injured, but both were taken to hospital for observation.

In another incident, a b-double truck rolled on the Hamilton Highway just east of Derrinallum near the rail crossing at about 12.50pm on Friday.

Sgt McDonald said the vehicle was carrying eight tonnes of particle board timber when it veered off the left of the highway.

“The driver – a 32 year-old Melton West man – has then overcorrected which saw the truck swerve back onto the road and roll,” he said.

“The driver sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to the Geelong hospital for treatment.”

The b-double blocked both lanes of the highway, which was subsequently closed until heavy haulage arrived to clear the scene.

Sgt McDonald said police were investigating dash-cam footage taken from the b-double.

“Speed may have been a contributing factor, but that is yet to be confirmed,” he said.