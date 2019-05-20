Powering up

WORK at the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm’s terminal station near Lismore ramped up last week with the construction of six lattice towers at the site.

Construction workers could be seen pre-assembling sections of the towers at ground level in preparation for their erection.

Work crews were also focused on finishing installing the transformer, which was the biggest ever ‘superload’ to be trucked through Camperdown in January.

The Lismore terminal station is the end point of a 70 kilometre transmission line stretching from Stockyard Hill, 35 kilometres west of Ballarat.

The transmission line will connect the power generated from the wind farm’s 149 turbines into the national power grid at the Lismore terminal station located on Lower Darlington Road.