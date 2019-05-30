Magpies win two on the trot

A STRONG team performance lifted Camperdown’s open netball side to victory over Hamilton Kangaroos last Saturday.

The Magpies notched up their second straight victory with a 50-36 win at Leura Oval, with coach Brooke Richardson “really, really happy” with the result.

“Especially having two wins in a row now, it’s really good for the girls’ confidence,” she said.

“Hopefully we can carry our good form into this weekend against South.”

The Magpies led the contest from start to finish, capitalising on a strong opening to come away with a 14 goal win.

“We just had a really solid start, we were up by 10 at quarter time and we just built on that,” Richardson said.

“After quarter time they made a few changes that helped them but it didn’t deter us at all.”

Richardson said the highlights of her side’s performance were again the growth in confidence within each other and within their connections.

She said it was little things such as working out feeds and movements in the goal circle that were getting better each week that was helping her side produce more consistent netball.

“We’ve shown that the last two weeks and hopefully coming into a big game this weekend we can continue that,” she said.

Attacking pair Amanda Gilbert and Krystal Baker were named the side’s best players alongside Grace Lucas but Richardson said overall she was happy with the team’s performance.

“I gave my best to Amanda and Krystal, they’re obviously our goalies, but their connection and their relationship is getting stronger and stronger and better and better each week,” she said.

“And Grace Lucas was also in the best at wing attack with her drives and feeds into the goalies.

“But it was a really tough week (to pick the best), I could have given it to anybody because it was a really good team performance.”

The Magpies are now turning their attention to a clash the Roosters tomorrow, with the victor set to cement themselves in fifth position.

Richardson said the contest would give her side a better understanding of where it sits within the competition and said they would need to produce another strong effort to secure victory.

She said they would be solely focussed on the things they can control rather than their opponents but are not underestimating South’s capabilities, knowing all too well how good they can be on their day.

“We’ll be focussing on us and taking the things from last week and working on them at training,” she said.

“We want to continue to build on our intensity for four weeks and we’re sort of worrying about ourselves more than anything but it’ll be a good indication of where we’re at definitely.

“Over the last couple of years, South have been a pretty strong side so we’ll have to play at our best and play four strong quarters if we’re going to come away with a win.”

In last Saturday’s other matches, Camperdown felt the full wrath of the Kangaroos, who won the remaining six encounters.

Division one put in a competitive performance but was unable to get over the line, going down 46-39 despite the best efforts of Tracey Baker, Narelle Marsden and Georgia Vick.

Division two was well beaten 40-26 with Jess Van den Eynde, Sarah McInnes and Georgia Lucas named the side’s best.

The division three side suffered a 38-17 defeat, with Kelly Howard, Alex Smith and Bernie Bellman all performing strongly.

In the 17 and under contest, the Kangaroos cruised to an easy 66-17 victory, with Molly Hedrick, Olivia Maskell and Maggie Conheady solid for Camperdown.

The 15 and under team was dealt its first loss of the season, going down 36-25 despite strong games from Matilda Pollard, Mary Place and Ruby Conheady.

And in the 13 and under match, Hamilton triumphed 21-15, with Eliza O’Neil, Indi Cameron and Sophie Conheady named the Magpies’ top three performers.