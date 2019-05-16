Magpie netballers bounce back

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side snapped a three game losing streak with a strong win over Port Fairy last Saturday.

The Magpies produced a strong four quarter performance to record a 29-15 win, improving their record to 2-3 heading into the interleague bye.

Coach Brooke Richardson said the victory was exactly what they required following three tough defeats to Koroit, Warrnambool and North Warrnambool.

“I was very happy with the win,” she said.

“It was just what we needed and it was a real confidence booster for us.”

After holding a 10-6 lead at quarter time, the Magpies broke the game open in the second term, outscoring the Seagulls 7-2 to extend their margin to nine goals.

Camperdown picked up where it left off in the third quarter, adding another six goals to Port Fairy’s four, before a 6-3 final period saw the Magpies run out 15 goal victors.

Richardson said she was pleased to see improvement in her side’s performance across the entire game, adding she was happy to see them fix their problems on the run.

She also said it was the first time they had put together a “whole game”, having played both good and bad quarters across the opening four rounds.

“I was happy with our strong four quarter performance,” Richardson said.

“If we did have moments where we lost our way for a moment we were able to refocus in those quarters which was pleasing.

“I think we’ve had some really good quarters (in other games) but not for a whole game, so it was definitely a good whole game performance.”

Jess Cameron once again showed she is adjusting to the Hampden league well with another best on court performance, while captain Chelsea Baker and wing attack Grace Lucas also played strong games.

“Jess Cameron played well, she played a full game in defence and was fantastic for us,” Richardson said.

“Chelsea Baker also played really well, her defensive pressure was fantastic and Grace Lucas played well too.

“Her driving into the ring to our goalies (was really good) and her defensive pressure was really good too.”

The win lifted Camperdown back into sixth position, just percentage outside the top five ahead of the break, which Richardson said her side would use as a normal week and as an opportunity to improve their deficiencies.

“We’ll review last week’s game and pick out the things we can improve on and build on,” she said.

“We’ll continue to work on that to get stronger and to implement them (the improvements) into our game.”

Richardson said they would look to have those improvements in place for their return clash with Hamilton Kangaroos on May 25.

She said she wants her side to build their consistency and string together another four quarter performance when they take to the court for that encounter but knows they will have to work hard to achieve that goal.

“We can’t be heading into it thinking we’re definitely going to come away with the four points,” she said.

“We’re definitely going to have to work hard for four quarters, they have some really good players in their side, so it’ll be a tough game that’s for sure.”

In the day’s other matches, division one lost 44-18, division two was outclassed 70-9, division three went down 36-24 and the 17 and under side was beaten 41-21.

The 15 and under team won 31-15 and the 13 and under outfit prevailed 29-14.