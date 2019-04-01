Wind dollars low but welcomed

As works on the new Stockyard Hill Wind Farm substation at Lismore enters its seventh month, local businesses are experiencing a marginal impact on their turnovers.

Lismore Post Office and Newsagency proprietor Stephen and Gail Baldock said the workers mainly purchased batteries from the store, collected postage and withdrew money.

“The impact for us has been minimal, but we are getting something out of it,” Mr Baldock said.

“It’s all business we wouldn’t get otherwise.

“We knew we would never get a lot out of it because we don’t sell food or offer accommodation.

“You see them streaming into the town in the morning and then out again in the evening.”

Mrs Baldock said other benefits for Lismore had flowed through with several houses also privately rented to the workers and a couple of local residents picking up administration and cleaning positions at the substation.

Lismore Foodworks proprietor Rick Vagg said the boost in business was “marginal, but welcome”.

“You wouldn’t want to be relying on it,” he said.

“We get a few come in after work buying fruit, bread or frozen meals, but cigarettes are the main thing – there aren’t too many outlets here that sell cigarettes.

“They are good people and are no worries to deal with.”

Mr Vagg said community meetings staged by the developer prior to the wind farm works indicated a high level of business was likely.

“We were told it would be a lot more than it is,” he said.

“While two or three local houses have been rented out to the workers, most of them are staying at Ballarat, with some bussing up from Camperdown.”

Lismore Pharmacy pharmacist Josef Chai said the pharmacy was getting more business from the wind farms than expected.

“We do have quite a good turnover coming from the workers,” he said.

“A lot of trucks come in the mornings and then again at lunchtimes and come in to have their scripts done while they’re here.

“It’s been good for the milk bar next door with them going in for chips and coffee and then they come in here because by the time they finish work at 5pm, all the chemists outlets are shut.

“It would be good if the project lasted longer and if more projects like it came to town, either in the short-term or the long-term.”

Western Roadside assistant manager Andrew Cartledge said he had experienced a “small amount” of business coming from the wind farm works.

“We’re getting a little bit of workshop work out of it, which is good for us,” he said.

“There are a few companies involved with the wind farm works that get their cars serviced here now and then.”

Mr Cartledge said the majority of the workers were in accommodation at Ballarat, with a smaller number at Camperdown.