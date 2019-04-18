Pies fade against reigning premiers

CAMPERDOWN open netball coach Brooke Richardson is focussing on the silver lining that has arisen from her side’s loss to Koroit last Saturday.

The Magpies could not maintain a strong start against the Saints, with the home side overrunning the visitors in the second half to win 42-36.

“I was really pleased with our game despite the loss to the reigning premier,” Richardson said.

“I think our connections up the court were better and our new combinations over the court worked better.

“There are obviously things to take out of it to work on but there is nothing that stood out as really bad.”

After holding a 9-8 lead at quarter time, the Magpies surged ahead with a strong second term, outscoring the Saints 10-7 to take a four goal buffer into half-time.

But from that point onwards, the Saints clicked into gear and started to get on top of Camperdown, shooting 13 goals to seven to erase the Magpies’ lead to turn it into a two goal advantage of their own.

Koroit then finished the stronger of the two sides in the final term, adding a further 14 goals to Camperdown’s 10 to win the contest by six.

Richardson said Koroit “possibly” overpowered her side after half-time, adding changes and match fitness may have also played a part.

“I think we made a few moves that might not have necessarily worked and they made some as well,” she said.

“And I think obviously our match fitness is improving and it’ll be getting better as the weeks go on.”

Despite the fade-out, Richardson said she would “without a doubt” be focussing solely on the positives of their performance, praising her side for their effort.

“We were winning for half the game and it was a real tussle,” she said.

“It was a really good contest and I think we were really strong and you have to be strong against a team like Koroit.

“We’ve got a few things to take out of it to work and tweak but I hope next time we meet them the score will fall our way.”

Club officials named Richardson as best on court in defence, while Jess Cameron (19 goals) and Chelsea Baker were also among the best players once again.

Richardson however said she was pleased with how everyone played, admitting it was difficult to choose her best.

“I found it hard to pick a clear best player because I thought everyone played pretty well,” she said.

“I thought when Annabel Lucas came on she played a really strong game and Jess Cameron played a much stronger game compared to her first week and Chelsea Baker also played a strong game.

“We just need everyone to keep stepping up each week.”

With the Magpies to have the weekend off for Easter, Richardson said the group would train as normal in a bid to fast-track their preparations for their upcoming clash with Warrnambool on April 27.

“It’s a great opportunity for us because everyone is available (for training),” she said.

In the lower grades, division one lost 41-32, division two was defeated 63-12 and division three was beaten 35-23.

The 17 and under team went down 71-10, the 15 and under side won 34-20 and the 13 and under outfit was outplayed 27-19.