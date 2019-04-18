Music festival is biggest yet

Camperdown’s three day Inner Varnika music festival is set to be the biggest yet with all 2500 tickets sold out.

Staged over the Easter longweekend, the event is now in its sixth year and has grown steadily from its first crowd of 1000 music enthusiasts.

Festival spokesperson Nick Saw said despite the increased numbers, the festival would retain its well-spirited and relaxed nature.

“Musically we are still promoting a line-up that balances diversity in genre, style, gender, race and sexuality,” he said.

“Particular acts we are excited about this year include the legendary Jimi Tenor who will be bringing his jazz infused, multi instrumental live show all the way from Finland.

“We also cannot wait to see the drummer from Grammy nominated Hiatus Kaiyote play under his solo moniker Clever Austin.

“His take on neo-soul blends jaw-dropping layered percussion with smooth chords that will be a perfect soundtrack for a sunny day.”

A full music line-up of 24 acts will see 10 international and 14 local acts take to the stage.

“The biggest changes will be in the artistic elements, as we have created an art grant system to unearth and encourage emerging young artists,” Mr Saw said.

“We have allocated $10,000 towards these grants to bring the chosen submissions to life, so we expect some amazing installations and artworks.”

Festival organisers estimate the event has given almost $40,000 to local initiatives, charities and programs.

Beneficiaries include the Camperdown Hospital Auxiliary, Darlington CFA, Lismore Derrinallum Football Netball Club, Lake Bookaar Reserve, Mount Elephant Community Management Committee and the Darlington Community Hall.

“We are proud to have a number of local community organisations and clubs returning as part of the market stalls and vendors at the festival,” Mr Saw said.

“They will be keeping drinks cold by selling ice, charging phones, keeping stomachs well fed on the barbecue and running a luggage transport service to help with the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.”

Located just north of Camperdown on Darlington Road, the festival will kick off at 12 noon Good Friday and wrap up late on Easter Sunday.

Patrons have the option of bussing it to the venue from Melbourne and of camping in style with glamour tent options on offer.

Patrons are also directed through Camperdown in pre-event material, with op shops set to particularly benefit due to the festival’s traditional ‘Suit Sunday’ event.