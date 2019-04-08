Magpies start season in style

A STRONG four quarter performance has helped Camperdown open its Hampden football league season with a comfortable victory on Saturday.

The Magpies banked the four points with a 22.14 (146) to 12.5 (77) win over Terang Mortlake at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

Co-coach Neville Swayn said he and his counterpart Jack Williams were pleased with the first up display, adding what they had implemented in the pre-season had worked.

“It was pleasing to start with a win and to have contributors right across the board was the most pleasing thing,” he said.

“And what we worked on all summer and the way we moved the ball was very pleasing.”

After outscoring the Bloods four goals to three into a slight breeze in the opening term, the Magpies lifted in the second quarter to establish a healthy lead.

They kicked seven goals to four to open up a 34 point margin heading into half-time and from that point were never headed.

They continued to hold total control of the contest after the main break, kicking a further 12 goals to five in the second half to run out 69 point victors.

Swayn said his midfield did a top job in winning the footy at the source and then hurting Terang Mortlake with their speed in transition.

“As soon as we won the footy our willingness to spread and take the game on really opened them up,” he said.

“And we sustained our pressure right through the game and we won every quarter.

“Overall it was a team-oriented effort.”

Swayn praised the efforts of at least six of his players, with the coaching staff naming Matthew Field, Charlie Lucas, Fraser Lucas, Bayley Thompson, Luke Mahony and Riley Arnold as their best players.

“Matthew Field on the wing was consistent all day,” he said.

“Fraser Lucas, Riley Arnold and Charlie Lucas (all played) on-ball and Luke Mahony with six goals and Bayley Thompson kicking five on debut were also standouts.”

Swayn also said the Magpies were pleased to blood fellow first-gamers Angus Gordon, Toby Kent, Pele Manivong and Chris Dendle.

He said past premiership players Matthew, Aaron and Stephen Sinnott along with Williams and himself presented them with jumpers pre-game to recognise their selection.

“Before the game we had all five debutants presented with their jumpers by the coaches or a past player in front of their families which is something they will hopefully remember,” he said.

“As for all of their performances they all played their role and acquitted themselves well in their first game of Hampden league footy.”

The Magpies will now turn their attention to taking on reigning premier Koroit in a rematch of last season’s grand final.

Despite having plenty of positives to take out of their first victory, Swayn said the Magpies would sharpen some areas ahead of their meeting with the Saints, who started with a 77 point triumph over Hamilton.

“We’ll probably address our stoppage work during the week and our forward entry decision making will also be a focus,” he said.

“It wasn’t bad but it’s just something we’ll have to sharpen up because it’s a strength of Koroit.

“Their stoppage work and spread and how they set up behind the ball is what we’ll be working at to try and combat that.”

As for avenging the grand final loss it is not something Swayn said much focus will be given to.

“It’s something we really haven’t spoken about collectively as a group,” he said.

“It’s something that will be brought up but not in much detail because the core group don’t need to be reminded because the scars are still fresh.

“If we can bring the pressure and ball movement that we had on Saturday we believe that we can give ourselves every chance of winning.”

In the other games, the reserves won by 22 points on the back of a best on ground performance from Wayne Loader and four goals from Tom Place.

And the under 18.5s triumphed by 158 points with Zavier Mungean (five goals) and Zach Sinnott (four) best afield.