Double lanes for Weerite

Construction works for two new passing lanes on the Princes Highway at Weerite got under way over the weekend and are expected to take between 12 and 20 weeks to complete.

The lanes will be built in two sections – a 1.5km west travelling passing lane at the Camperdown end and 1.5 kilometre east travelling passing lane at the Colac end.

The whole construction is planned to cover four kilometres and have a painted median strip to separate the oncoming and outgoing lanes.

Wire barriers will also be installed on both sides of the upgraded section.

Regional Roads Victoria (RRV) team leader regional projects George Gionis said the lanes will be constructed between Wrights Road and Wiridgil Road.

Work is currently under way on the construction of new lanes on the north side of the highway.

The existing highway surface will then be ripped up with the base strengthened and then a new surface laid.

The project is part of a $40 million improvement program for Princes Highway West, involving both State and Federal Government funding.

Among the projects is a 3.5 kilometre upgrade of the highway in two sections at Gnotuk, either side of the Darlington Road intersection.