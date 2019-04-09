Customers are our priority

ADVERTORIAL….

Customer service is high on the priority list for new owners of Camperdown Cellarbrations, Aaron and Michelle Newick.

The pair took over the business just under 12 weeks ago and have been totally overwhelmed by the support received from not only local residents and other business owners, but also visitors to the town.

“We are absolutely loving Camperdown and are enjoying meeting new people and making new friends,” Michelle said.

“We’re thrilled with the welcome we have received; this town has embraced us as new business owners and for that we are grateful.”

Aaron and Michelle’s recent ‘grand opening weekend’ attracted a large number of visitors to the store who were keen to meet them and browse the well-stocked shelves.

“We’re very grateful to Andrea from the bakery and Troy from the butcher shop for their support over that weekend,” Aaron said.

“And a big thanks to all who took the time to come and say hello and show their support.”

Having spent almost 22 years working in early childhood, Michelle is now revelling in the opportunity to take on a new role alongside her husband.

Aaron is no new comer to the hospitality industry, having spent the past 21 years running bottle shops and working for hotel proprietors.

“Before moving to Camperdown we were based in Geelong and prior to that spent some time in both Brisbane and Sydney,” he said.

“While in Geelong I was manager of the Lord Nelson bottle shop and also placed orders for the owner’s other businesses across the region.

“It’s nice to now be my own boss and work alongside Michelle in such a beautiful country town – this is a dream come true for us both.”

When not working at Cellarbrations, Michelle enjoys pursuing her hobby in crafts through her small business ‘Zoo Doo Ziggy’ – making macramé, wall hangings and weaves.

She may look at displaying some of work in-store in the near future.

“Aaron is keen to see some of my work displayed but we’ll see,” Michelle said.

“At the moment we’re focussing all our efforts on customer service, and meeting the needs of our customers.”

Cellarbrations is open from 9am-7pm Monday to Wednesday, until 8pm Thursday to Saturday and from 10am until 7pm Sunday.

Phone 5593 1291 for more information or keep an eye on their social pages via Facebook and Instagram for specials, promotions and other upcoming events.