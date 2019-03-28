Veteran trio takes clean sweep

CAMPERDOWN Golf Club produced a rare trifecta on Monday, with three members of the club winning the three respective grades of the Corangamite Veteran Golfers Association championships.

Allan White, Keith Stephens and Jeff Collins all finished atop of their respective fields at the completion of the two round event.

White beat Colac’s Brian Arnst by nine shots in A grade, while Stephens was a two shot winner over Colac’s Graham Clifford in B grade.

Collins was also a narrow victor, winning C grade by three shots over Terang’s Gordon Watkins.

White said the result was both a surprise and a good achievement for the players and the club.

“It was surprising that all three of us won because I think that was the first time it’s ever been done before,” he said.

“But it was good.”

Sixty players competed in the championships across two rounds, with the first held in Camperdown and the second held in Colac.

Strong winds and consistent rain made conditions tough in the final round but it did not deter the players from taking to the course.

The next veterans golf event will be a stableford to be held in Port Fairy on April 9.

Championships results:

A grade: winner Allan White (Camperdown) 158, runner-up Brian Arnst (Colac) 167;

B grade: winner Keith Stephens (Camperdown) 184, runner-up Graham Clifford (Colac) 186;

C grade: winner Jeff Collins (Camperdown) 201, runner-up- Gordon Watkins (Terang) 204.

Nett winners:

A grade: Terry Coolahan (East Framlingham) nett 146;

B grade: Graham Clifford (Colac) nett 148;

C grade: Gordon Watkins (Terang) nett 154.

Monday’s results:

A grade: winner Stephen Preston (Birregurra) nett 68, runner-up- Ed Body (Cobden) nett 70;

B grade: winner Graham Clifford (Colac) nett 66, runner-up Cliff Cobbledick (Cobden) nett 75;

C grade: winner Tony Meade (Terang) nett 68, runner-up Peter Collihole (Birregurra) nett 71.

Nearest the pins: 3rd Stephen Preston (Birregurra), 7th Ted Rafferty (East Framlingham), 16th Terry Coolahan (East Framlingham).