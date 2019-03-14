Pelicans strike in junior decider

BOOKAAR Cricket Club’s future is looking bright provided they can keep their latest crop of talented juniors together.

The club secured another premiership in South West Cricket’s under 16 competition last Sunday, holding off Terang for the second successive year at S.A. Wright Oval.

Coach Deiter McDonald said he was proud of the boys’ efforts to win back-to-back flags.

“It’s outstanding for that group of boys to do it again,” he said.

“It was probably a bonus to win last year but I know this year the older guys like Bailey, Hamish and the like probably expected to do it.

“So for them to go and win it again is great.”

The Pelicans posted a formidable score of 3/184 from their 35 overs following strong knocks from Hamish Sinnott (50 retired), Bailey McDonald (45), Louis Darcy (29 not out) and Paddy Baker (19).

McDonald said the older boys “set the game up for us”.

“Bailey and Paddy got us off to a flyer, I think we were 60 odd after the first 10 overs,” he said.

“Right from the start they went after everything and after Paddy went out, Hamish came in and he and Bailey continued off on the same vein.

“Bailey and Hamish made it to drinks but Bailey went out a few balls after drinks which brought Louie out and he joined Hamish.

“Hammer then made 50 and he had to retire but Louie went on and made 29, he hit the ball really well and it was probably the best he batted all year.”

In reply, Terang managed to build a strong innings but was brought undone by wickets at crucial stages as Wilba Cheeseman (2/30) claimed the opening two scalps, while Tom Baker (2/13), Eddie Baker (1/11) and McDonald (1/17) off six overs, helped restrict their opponents to 7/157.

“They (Terang) got off to a flyer as well considering when we came off for rain there was only eight runs the difference at the same point of the two innings,” McDonald said.

“After the rain delay, it pretty much stayed run a ball and then I think it got down to them needing 48 off 48.

“But we got a wicket and bowled a few maiden overs which swung it back our way and from then on we looked pretty comfortable and looked like we would get it done.”

McDonald said he was pleased to see the younger kids play their part with the ball, adding they will be well positioned to contend again next season.

“It was good considering the older boys made the runs but our younger brigade took the wickets,” he said.

“They’re kids who still have one or two years of under 16s left, so there’s no reason those kids can’t go on and win it again next year.”

On the flip side, McDonald said the club would be looking forward to seeing the older kids graduate full time into senior ranks.

He said a number of them got to taste senior cricket regularly this year, including last weekend’s semi-final losses.

“It’s going to be good really (to have them) given we struggled to get a side together at the start of the season,” he said.

“The kids got to play finals in division one and three and were really excited to play in those finals although things didn’t pan out.

“I think they’ll be looking to make their mark (next year) but we’re just happy to give them opportunities in division one and three both this year and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the association presented several awards following the completion of Sunday’s grand final.

Simpson Rebels all-rounder Noah Ackerley won the Cricketer of the Year and bowling aggregate awards, while Bookaar’s Bailey McDonald took out the batting aggregate.

McDonald was also named man of the match in the grand final.