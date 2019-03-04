New start for Corangamite Arts

CORANGAMITE Arts is kicking off 2019 with new energy and events, starting with an Artists in Action weekend.

Committee members Isha Paasse and Robin B said the group had gone through a process of reinvention and was celebrating a fresh start.

“We have a very enthusiastic new committee which has a can-do attitude and lots of wonderful ideas for new events and activities,” Ms B said.

“We have a wonderful studio space up here at the showgrounds and we’re looking forward to throwing the doors open and inviting more people to join in.”

First off the ranks for the year is an Artists in Action open studio event set for Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 of the approaching long weekend.

Up to a dozen member artists will have at least eight works each on display and will be working on new pieces as people from the wider community call in and wander around.

“We’ve got a wonderful group of artists here who work in all sorts of different mediums and styles,” Ms Paasse said.

“Some are quite traditional in their approaches, while others enjoy more abstract techniques or really letting themselves push the boundaries with experimental work.

“It’s a great melting pot of talent and ideas and some of the resulting work is really very impressive.”

Work on display will be offered for sale in a range of price brackets.

Visitors will also be encouraged to pick up a brush and make their own creations.

Ms B said the Corangamite Arts studio offered artists a place to meet other creative people and share ideas and encouragement.

“We are keen to welcome more members – from beginners right through to accomplished artists,” she said.

“We have a lot of fun, make new friendships and, best of all, get to further our own artistic abilities.”

The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 1pm.

The Artists in Action event will be open between 10am and 4pm Friday and between 10am and 1pm Saturday.

Community members are particularly invited to attend at 5pm, Friday for the official Corangamite Arts 2019 launch.