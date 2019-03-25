Magpies wind up pre-season games

CAMPERDOWN co-coach Neville Swayn is optimistic about his side’s Hampden league football season after their practice match period wrapped up on Saturday.

The Magpies finished their pre-season with a competitive hit-out against Modewarre at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval, with Swayn mostly pleased with what he saw.

He said Camperdown was “good in patches” and is confident they are on the right track for their season opener, which will be played in just under a fortnight’s time.

“We’ve shown enough about how good we can play but we just have to be more consistent across four quarters,” he said.

“But we’ve shown enough to head into round one against Terang Mortlake with confidence.”

While slow to begin in the opening term, the Magpies eventually worked their way into the contest in the second quarter.

They entered half-time trailing the Warriors, but lifted across the ground in the third term, piling on a swag of goals to hold a 13 point advantage at the final change.

Modewarre responded in the final quarter with a number of unanswered goals, using the aid of the breeze to run out the contest strongly to win by about 30 points.

Swayn said there were plenty of pleasing signs in his side’s performance, most notably the way they moved the ball

“When our possessions were clean our movement was really good,” he said.

“Our pressure was really good too and some of our younger players handled their opportunity well.

“It was good to have a look at Toby Kent, Angus Gordon and Luke Ball.”

Kent, Gordon and Ball were three of seven to eight under 18s given chances to put their names forward to Swayn and fellow coach Jack Williams for selection this season.

Several others featured in the contest against Ocean Grove a week earlier and while buoyant about the talent at his disposal, Swayn said there was still plenty of improvement to come from his side.

“We’ve still got some improvement, more so just on our execution,” he said.

“I’m happy with our fitness and I’m happy with how we’ve adapted to the different styles that have been played.

“We just need to work on our execution but overall I’m happy with how everything has gone.”

With no other practice match scheduled this weekend and with round one beckoning, Swayn said Camperdown will train as normal this week before they ramp up preparations the following week.

“It’ll be a good solid week on the track and then we’ll look forward to round one against Terang Mortlake,” Swayn said.

A combined under 18.5s and reserves side also played against Modewarre on Saturday but was well beaten in a five quarter match.

The Magpies will host Terang Mortlake at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval in the opening round on April 6.