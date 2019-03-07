Lady golfers end season on high

CAMPERDOWN Golf Club’s ladies played a stroke event for the March monthly medal and first leg of the round robin on Wednesday.

The round saw ladies battle through blustery showers but also rewarded with some sunshine.

Gabby Gill (29) coped best with the conditions to claim the day’s B grade victory and her second monthly medal for 2019 after returning a card of nett 72.

In A grade, the result was close with two players finishing on nett 76.

Donna Conheady (15) won the countback over Maree Finlay.

New member Emily Stephens (39) was runner-up in B grade with a round of nett 77.

Chris Farmer won the putting competition on 29.

Donna Conheady was nearest the pin on the second and 16th holes.

Jenny Hillman was closest on the ninth green and Gabby Gill claimed the 15th.

Balls down the line were won by Gabby Gill, Maree Finlay, Donna Conheady, Emily Stephens and Doreen Horan.

Next week’s competition will be a stableford round, Maree Finlay is on duty.

End of season presentations were made following Wednesday’s round.

Gabby Gill won the Alice Williams Singles competition and Vicki Fitzgerald was runner-up.

Chris Farmer was presented with the round robin series victory after a score of 21 points.

The Whitewood Stableford series, run over summer, was won by Liz Fry with an aggregate of 111 points.

The Desailly Cup, first presented in 1933 to the best three scratch scores by a player whose handicap has never been below 25.3, was won by Helen Dyson with an aggregate of 304.

Mandy Dalton claimed the Ruth Leverett Award for the best three scratch scores (257) and the best three nett scores (209) for 2018.

Donna Conheady with 61.225, had the best eclectic score for the year.

Jeanette Lambell had the most chip-ins for the season with seven, while both Deb Narik and Donna Conheady recorded seven birdies.