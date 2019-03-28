Clearing the mud

Preparation works are under way on the railway line through Camperdown in the lead-up to a two week shutdown of the line in April.

A crew of 15 workers spent two days on the line this week carrying out drain cleaning and maintenance, mud hole removals and ballast replacements.

A V/Line spokesperson said mud was being removed from beneath the track, due to the natural breakdown over time of the existing ballast material.

“Other track stabilisation works will also take place to help deliver a smoother ride for train passengers,” he said.

“Sleepers will be replaced on the track at the Camperdown station and maintenance will be completed on the station verandah.”

The spokesperson said the preparation works were part of a $6 million blitz of improvement works on the Warrnambool line.

A two week shutdown of the line will be in place between Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 21 while the programmed works are completed.

Coaches will replace trains during the shutdown period.

“We thank passengers in advance for their patience while we complete these important upgrades to their train service,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers can download a temporary timetable from vline.com.au to plan their journeys.