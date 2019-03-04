Camperdown pursues pennant glory

DESPITE predicting a close contest, Camperdown Midweek bowls skipper Vicki Brebner is confident her side can produce a complete performance to snare pennant glory today.

Camperdown’s division two side is set to face off against Winchelsea (1) in the grand final at Colac Bowling Club, with promotion into the top grade next season on the line for both clubs.

The pair enter the clash with familiarity of each other, having squared off in the qualifying final two weeks ago.

On that occasion, it was Winchelsea who prevailed in what was a close encounter at Derrinallum, with Camperdown then overcoming Skipton in the preliminary final to set up a rematch.

Brebner said there was a mixture of nerves and excitement within the playing group ahead of the contest.

“We have a couple of players who are nervous but we’ve been in the finals before,” she said.

“We haven’t done too good (previously) but I think this year we are bit of a show.”

Camperdown has been one of the division’s pacesetters this year, winning 11 of 12 games in the home and away season, with their only loss coming to their grand final opponent in round two.

Brebner said an increased number of men had helped the side throughout the year and had been a “great asset”, adding the club was thrilled with the mix of males and females set to play today.

“We’ve done pretty well through the year, we’ve beaten some of the top clubs,” she said.

“We finished on top and have been on top since Christmas but we’ve just been plodding along and going well.”

Brebner credited Winchelsea for their efforts thus far, and noted they had responded strongly after being relegated from division one last season.

But she is hopeful of turning around the qualifying final defeat, with Camperdown to be boosted by the return of key players.

“They’re a top side and only beat us by eight in the final (recently) but we had two skippers out that day,” she said.

“We’ve got one skipper back though so we are pretty much at full strength.”

Brebner said both sides would also have to overcome playing on Colac’s carpet surface but is convinced Camperdown’s best can prove to be superior for Winchelsea to overcome.

“It’s got a few girls nervous because they haven’t played on it before,” she said.

“But then again Winchelsea don’t play on carpet so it will be pretty neutral for both of us.

“We’re just hoping to gel well on the day, that’s what we need, everyone to play well.

“It’ll be a close contest.”

Today’s grand final commences at 9.30am, with Colac City (1) and Apollo Bay (1) also facing off in division one, while Lorne will battle Cobden (2) in division three.