FOR the second straight season, Bookaar and Terang will face off for South West Cricket’s under 16 premiership.

The two sides reached the decider after winning their semi-finals against Mortlake and Simpson Rebels respectively and will meet in the grand final at S.A. Wright Oval this Sunday.

The Pelicans, who are aiming to go back-to-back, won eight of their 10 games this season, while Terang, which finished third, won six.

The pair clashed twice this season, with both games going the way of the Pelicans.

The most recent outing was just three weeks ago, with Bookaar making 4/159 chasing Terang’s total of 6/105 while in the earlier contest in November Bookaar posted 2/179 in pursuit of Terang’s 5/128.

However, with the stakes set to be much higher come Sunday, spectators can expect to see a closely fought contest between two sides brimming with talent.

Several players taking to the field have defied their ages at times this year and have played in their respective clubs’ top grade teams.

At Terang, Bailey Kavanagh has become a regular in their division one side as has Billie Baxter while also Tyler Smith played two matches.

Smith and Tyson Royal have also been regulars in Terang’s division three side.

For Bookaar, Bailey McDonald, Hamish Sinnott and Paddy Baker have featured in the Pelicans’ finals quest.

The trio have also played plenty of division three games alongside the likes of Louis Darcy, Jyden Alberts and Tom Baker.

Play gets under way at 9.30am with presentations for the season to be held at the completion of the match.