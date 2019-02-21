Medals galore at region champs

CAMPERDOWN Little Athletics Centre had a contingent of 20 athletes travel to Ballarat last weekend to compete in the 2019 Western Country Region track and field championships.

The group enjoyed a successful campaign, coming away with a total of 26 medals including seven gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

All athletes put in a great effort, with most achieving at least one personal best time or distance across the day.

Standout performances came from Ruby Conheady, winning the under 14 girls 80 metre hurdles, as well as long jump and Elsie Sinnott who was victorious in the under 11 girls triple jump.

Charlie Leishman took out both the under 13 boys triple jump and 400 metre events, and his younger brother Sam claimed the under 11 400 and 800 metre titles.

In another pleasing result for the club, Camperdown made it a clean sweep of the under 13 boys triple jump, with Nathan Hallyburton and Myles Sinnott taking the silver and bronze respectively behind Charlie Leishman.

All winners of events automatically qualify for the Victorian state championships to be held on March 16-17, while other athletes may progress based on statewide performances.