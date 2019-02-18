Manifold wins swim sports

CAMPERDOWN College hosted its Years 3 to 6 primary aged swim sports last Friday.

After some cooler weather earlier in the week, students, staff and parents were greeted with perfect conditions for the annual carnival.

In the day’s house competition, it was Manifold who proved victorious after accumulating 264 points throughout all events to defeat Leura (227) and Bullen Merri (207).

The championship race took place over 66 metres, two lengths of the Camperdown pool.

It was a closely contested event between Olivia and Callani Winsall, with Callani just taking home the Robertson Championship Medallion.

Once again, many parents were willing to assist on the day, some even put on their bathers to take part in the staff/parents versus Year 6 relay.

The staff/parents team just managed to edge out the Year 6 students.