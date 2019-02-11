Lions record biggest intake ever

CAMPERDOWN Lions Club received a boost last week with seven new members inducted.

The intake was the largest ever recorded since the club formed in 1979.

The inductees included Graeme and Kay McFeeters, Brian Smith, Ripley Watt, Elie Konings, Leanne Delahunty and Skylar Carpenter.

Club member Maree Belyea said most of the inductees had attended an information evening for prospective members last year.

“We’re thrilled with the influx,” she said.

“It’s especially wonderful that some of the new members are so young, which matches in with our club’s focus on youth with events such as the Lions Youth of the Year.

“All the new members are sure to bring with them a host of new ideas and suggestions.”

The Camperdown Lions Club meets on the first Thursday of every month for a social dinner at the Commercial Hotel from 6.30pm and on the second Thursday at the Camperdown RSL clubrooms from 7pm. New members are welcome.