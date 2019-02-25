Ladder leaders take care of business

POMBORNEIT is gearing up for a top of the table showdown with Mortlake in the final round of South West Cricket’s division one home and away season.

The Bulls extended its winning streak to six after disposing of Cobden by 59 runs at Pomborneit last weekend, a result skipper Grant Place said they “were definitely” happy to record.

“We just had to make sure we didn’t falter because we knew it was likely it would come down to the last game against Mortlake (to decide top spot),” he said.

“It was good to tick that one off.”

Place said the key to the Bulls triumph was a quick start at the crease, with their top order once again establishing another platform for the rest of the batsmen to build from.

He said that had become a feature of their game recently, and wants to see his side continue with that approach ahead of another finals campaign.

The Bulls finished with a score of 6/225 from 50 overs against the Knights, with Dave Murphy (40), Tim Place (73) and Tom Place (52) capitalising on the side’s quick start.

“I think in the last couple of weeks partnerships in the top order have set us up well,” he said.

“At the 25 over mark last week we were one down and this week we were none down, so it shows if you want to post scores above 200 that’s what you have to do.

“Dave Murphy and Tim Place got us off to a great start and then Tim and Tom Place stepped it up and hit the ball around and built our score.”

In reply, the Bulls dismissed Cobden for 166 with three overs to spare, with Brad Hillman (4.33), Lahiru Fernando (4/48) and Steve O’Neill (1/26) the pick of the bowlers.

“All the bowlers bowled pretty well with Hilly (Hillman) and Steve O’Neill both bowling good,” Place said.

“Steve bowled really well without the wickets behind his name but Hilly and Larry (Fernando) both got four each.”

The Bulls and Cats will meet this Saturday in a battle for the minor premiership, with the victor to play Bookaar in the semi-final the following weekend.

While Place said the match would give both sides a taste of what is to come, he thinks neither will change their approach to the contest.

He said the Bulls plan would be to put a competitive total on the board if they happen to win the toss and bat first.

“We’ll play no differently and I dare say that they will do the same,” he said.

“If we bat first, we’ll try and put together a big score because we’re confident we have the bowling side to defend scores of in excess of 180.”

In division three, Pomborneit recorded a comfortable six wicket road victory over Terang.

The Bulls dismissed the home side for just 58 in the 26th over before losing four wickets as they chased down the target in 12 overs.

Stephen Walters (4/14 and 39) starred for his side, while Luke Lenehan (2/12) and Robert McInnes (2/2) also chipped in with strong performances with the ball.

The victory kept Pomborneit level on points with fourth placed Princetown, but outside the top four on percentage ahead of this weekend’s final round clash with Woorndoo.

The Bulls need to win that game and have one of Bookaar (third) or Princetown lose to play finals.