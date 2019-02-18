House crash stuns owners

TWO residential properties in Camperdown were left damaged on Friday after an out-of-control car ploughed into a fence on one side of the road and then a house on the other.

The incident saw the SES called to prop up the affected house’s verandah area and rear wall, with builders and plumbers also called to ensure the structure was stable.

Senior constable Tony McLachlan said the incident occurred at about 10.30am when a 74 year-old Shaw Street resident attempted to move his Mitsubishi Pajero from the driveway so he could get his gopher out.

“The driver has an artificial leg and, unfortunately, the foot of the leg has got stuck under the brake meaning he could not stop the vehicle,” he said.

“The vehicle has crossed the road and gone nose first into a fence and driveway gate.

“He’s tried to take evasive action, but ended up driving nose first through a residential fence on the opposite side of the road, through the garden and into the house, where it came to rest.”

Snr Const McLachlan said no-one was injured in the incident.

The owner of the first property, located on the north corner of Shaw and Brooke streets was in the rear patio at the time of the incident and heard two loud bangs as the accident unfolded.

The occupants of the property on the south side of the same intersection were not home at the time of the incident.

Camperdown Police and Camperdown SES units attended the scene.

SES members temporarily braced the affected section of the damaged house.

Snr Const McLachlan said it was fortunate no-one was injured in the incident.