Hospital shores up birthing services

AFTER 18 months of community fundraising the Camperdown hospital now has a new birthing bed valued at $23,000.

Hospital midwife Robyn Gordon said the previous bed had become superseded after parts could no longer be sourced for it.

“The new bed is a great addition, with lots of added features to make it easier to manoeuvre and to improve the comfort for the birthing mothers,” she said.

“A big advantage is that the bed gives the mothers more independence to get into any position they want to during the birthing process.

“It also increases the occupational health and safety of the doctors and staff.”

Hospital acting manager Tash Swayn thanked the community for its fundraising support.

“It’s great for the Camperdown hospital to have equipment like this moving forward,” she said.

“We have a very good birthing suite here and have state of the art equipment including a new resusitaire, humidicrib and ultrasound.

“We also have highly qualified staff who work closely with the expectant mothers.”

Ms Swayn invited expectant mothers to find out more about the local midwifery services available and to consider having their babies at the Camperdown hospital.

Plans are also under way to refurbish two single hospital rooms which are specifically used for midwifery purposes.