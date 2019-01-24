Racecourse hosts nine trials

CAMPERDOWN’S racecourse was a hive of activity again on Monday as the turf club held its latest round of jump-outs.

Nine trials ranging over distances of 850 to 1000 metres where held, with plenty of star horses running.

Among the runners were Darren Weir’s horses Yogi, Brave Smash, Declares War, Fifty Stars, Land of Plenty, Nature Strip, Voodoo Lad and Mantastic, while Verry Ellegant, Ringerdingding, Extra Brut, Night’s Watch, Amphritite had earlier gallops.

Weir’s contingent are all being aimed at group level races in the upcoming Autumn carnival.

Local trainer Denis Daffy also had a runner, with Mr Sinatra winning one of the 1000 metre jump-outs.

Camperdown will next hold jump-outs on February 19.